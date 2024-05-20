Former Power Minister Dr Kwabena Donkor has described the appointment of Joseph Dindiok Kpemka as Deputy Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST) as unconstitutional.

News about the former Deputy Attorney General’s appointment to BOST broke out on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The appointment was announced in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

The letter asked the Energy Minster, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to take the necessary steps to regularise his appointment.

But the Pru East MP has said BOST operates as a limited liability company.

In this regard, President Nana Akufo-Addo has no constitutional power to appoint CEOs, Deputy MDs, or senior officers within the organisation.

“BOST is a limited liability company and there is a procedure for appointing officers and because it is a limited liability company, appointments must be governed by the Companies Act (992). The Presidency has no business in appointing CEOs or Deputy MDs or senior officers to any limited liability company.

“There is also the SIGA Act which also does not give the Presidency any appointing powers for limited liability companies,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Dr Donkor further urged Akufo-Addo to adhere to the law in his appointments and refrain from unconstitutional actions.

“There is a procedure and as a people and as a nation, we must learn to respect the law, particularly coming from the Presidency. I have a lot of respect for the President but the Presidency is getting it totally wrong,” he added.

