Ghana international, Abdul Baba Rahman concluded the 2023/24 season as a league champion following PAOK’s victory on Sunday evening.

The left-back played the entire 90 minutes in the decisive away match against Aris, which ended in a 2-1 win for PAOK.

PAOK entered the match needing all three points to secure the top spot in the standings, having taken the lead the previous weekend.

Brandon Thomas opened the scoring for PAOK at the 30-minute mark, but Loren Moron equalized for Aris just two minutes into the second half.

PAOK regained the lead in the 62nd minute,+ when Thomas assisted Taison, who scored the winning goal that secured the league title for PAOK.

This season, Baba Rahman made 28 appearances for PAOK after joining as a free agent following his release from Chelsea. He contributed six goals and three assists.

As league champions, PAOK will now enter the qualifiers for the UEFA Champions League.

Baba Rahman is also expected to rejoin the Black Stars for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next month.