Ghanaian students continue to have a challenge in Mathematics as more students failed in the subject than the other three core subjects in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates -Second Series.

According to statistics by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), 10,554 candidates, representing 33.28 per cent, had Grade F9 in Mathematics.

A total of 3,618 (11.14 per cent) had D7 while 3,882 (12.24 per cent) had E8. Some 31,714 (41.10 per cent) passed with A1-C6.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, on the release of provisional results of the WASSCE for Private Candidates, put the entry figure of candidature for Mathematics as 33,334 with a total 31,714 sitting.



Social Studies

Social Studies recorded the highest pass rate and lowest failure rate.

While 17,042 candidates, representing 83.37 per cent, had A1-C6, 1,619 (7.92%) had F9. Those with D7 were 873 (4.2 per cent) and E8, 655 (3.20 per cent).

The entry figure for the examination was 21,741 with 20,441 sitting.

English

Regarding English Language, 15,183, representing 52.08 per cent), had A1-C6 while 4,150 (14.23 per cent) had D7; 4,126 (14.15), E8 and 3,946 (13.53 per cent), F9.

The entry figure for English Language was 30,307 while the total number of candidates who sat for the examination was 29,155.

Integrated Science

With Integrated Science, 11,590 (49.24 per cent) had A1-C6; 3,619 (15.38 per cent), D7 and 3,667 (15.58 per cent), E8 and 4,100 (17.42 per cent). The entry figure was 26,511 with 23,537 sitting.

Results

The provisional results released by WAEC are for 43,742 candidates who entered for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2022.

The entry figure comprises 20,164 males and 23,578 females. Seventy-six (76) of the candidates had visual impairment while two (2) had hearing impairment.

“The results of 901 candidates alleged to have been involved in various cases of examination malpractices have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases of malpractice.

These malpractices include bringing foreign materials and mobile phones into the examination hall, impersonation, collusion and seeking external assistance, among others.

“The withheld results of candidates will be released or cancelled based on the outcome of investigations,” the statement, said.

Caution

The council cautioned members of the public to be on the alert for scammers who contact candidates with the promise of upgrading their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers, adding that “candidates are to note that WAEC’s results database is well-secured and all results can be authenticated.

Institutions and organisations are, therefore, advised to confirm or verify results presented to them directly from WAEC or access the confirmation/verification service online at the WAEC website.

“The council wishes to express its appreciation to all stakeholders for their support in the successful conduct of the examination, marking of scripts and release of results,” it said.