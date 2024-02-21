The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has commenced investigations into results of withheld 289 private West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates.

According to the Council, the candidates were alleged to have been involved in various cases of examination malpractices including impersonation, bringing foreign materials (mobile phones) into the examination hall and seeking external assistance, among others.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, February 20, announcing the release of the 2023 provisional results for private WASSCE candidates, WAEC said the results of these candidates would be released or cancelled based on the outcome of investigations.

Speaking to JoyNews, the head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi emphasised that the results of these candidates were withheld based on observations their officers who went to inspect the centers reported.

“There were issues of collusion where we saw people exchange papers and it was obvious that they had written the same thing.

“We had also cases of impersonation, probably if somebody registered but wasn’t sure that they were capable of writing so they hired somebody to come in and write for them and in the course of it, we were able to apprehend some of them.

“There were others who had some foreign material on them, prepared notes, some pamphlets, others came in with mobile phones and others would come in and the cost of the paper would go outside, pick up some material and come in, ostensibly to try and see if they can get any assistance or whatever material they are bringing in,” he said.

Mr Kapi stated that the withheld results will be placed in various categories, emphasising that each category has its repercussions either to cancel the entire results or cancel the subject results.

“With foreign material, once you are found with that one, you write a statement and then we staple the foreign material to your statement.

“So when it is time, we pick up your script and compare what we have on that foreign material to what you have in your answer booklet.

“Obviously, if there are similarities, it means that yes, you gained advantage by bringing in something from outside and then we go ahead and take whatever action that we need to take,” he said.

Responding to the potential sanctions beyond the annulment of subject or overall results, the head of Public Affairs at WAEC said, “For impersonation cases, we will cancel and then we bar the candidate for a number of years, a maximum of three years.

“Then for all the others, cancellation of standard results and for mobile phone infractions, we cancel the entire results.”

