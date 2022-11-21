Former President John Dramani Mahama has asserted that the current economic hardship in Ghana has taken a toll on offerings to God.

According to him, followers of Christ are unable to give huge offerings in church due to the economic hardship, which has affected the pockets of Ghanaians.

He was speaking at the 175th anniversary thanksgiving service of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Ho.

“We must always spread Christian love, especially in this time, when money doesn’t like noise. Especially in this time when we all agree that times are hard. This is the time we must show our Christian charity by loving our neighbours as ourselves.

“And so whatever little you have to share, you should share with your neighbour. I mean we could tell the hardship in the system from the appeal for funds.

“When it was 2,000, madam chair and a few people came and donated, then it came down to 1,000, then to 500, then to 200 and 100. And when it got to the silver collection, 1 Cedi, 2 Cedis, the place was full, it shows that the pocket was not too good,” he stated.

Mr Mahama, therefore, appealed to Christians to pray for him and the National Democratic Congress to win the 2024 general election.

This he said would enable him and the NDC rescue Ghana from the current economic hardship, rising inflation and sufferings.

“After we pray for Pakistan, Moderator should also say a special prayer for me and for the NDC so that in some year that is just coming, luck will smile on us, God will smile on us and give us the power to come and rescue this country from the suffering we are going through,” he said.

Mr Mahama lauded the efforts of the E.P Church, Ghana, to the development of the country, especially in the education and health sectors.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Rt. Okay Rev Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko (Rtd), advised Christians to remain righteous followers of Christ and persevere to the very end.

He also implored persons in leadership positions to eschew corruption to earn a place in paradise adding the church would continue to shepherd its congregation for the common good of humanity.