Following a brief illness, the 45-year-old lawmaker passed away on March 7, leaving behind a wife and six children.

The six children on Saturday, May 18 joined scores at their father’s final funeral rites to bid farewell at Ejisu-Onwe.

The children in a tribute said their late father was a “beacon of hope, a revolutionary thinker” whose absence, they say, has left an irreplaceable void in their heart.

According to them, they will fondly remember him as a source of warmth, love, and a pillar of support to them, their mother, and many that came into contact with him.

“For us his children, there is no doubt that he was the chosen one of this generation, a beacon of hope, a revolutionary thinker, and a steadfast addict for his beloved Ghana.

“Today, we are gathered here with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a remarkable man. As we stand here in solemn remembrance, we celebrate a life that touched so many, a life that will forever be cherished in our hearts.

The late lawmaker’s daughter, Huldah Boatemaa Kumah, who read the tribute on behalf of her siblings acknowledged that they witnessed their father impact many lives even at their young ages.

“Our father was more than just a father, he was a beacon of strength, wisdom, and love. His presence filled our lives with warmth and guidance, and his absence leaves an irreplaceable void. We have not grown as children but for the years that we saw him as our father, we have witnessed the hundreds of lives that he has touched.

“As we reflect on our father’s life, we are reminded of his unwavering dedication to his family. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, a pillar of support to all who knew him, his love knew no bounds, and his kindness knew no limits,” they mourned.

Miss Kumah also described her late father as “a man of unparalleled courage and conviction,” who she said “was not just a leader, he was a mentor, a guide, and a source of inspiration to all who knew him.”

