In a recent workshop held in Ethiopia, key stakeholders convened to develop the country’s Multi-Sectoral National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) 2024-2028 with the support of the Pandemic Fund. This initiative, spearheaded by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, marks a significant step towards enhancing the nation’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health emergencies.

NAPHS, a country-owned, multi-year planning process, embraces the One Health approach, emphasizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. By adopting a whole-of-government approach, the plan aims to address all threats to health security, aligning with international health regulations (IHR) standards.

During the workshop, Dr. Mesay Hailu, Director General of EPHI, underscored the importance of building capacity for international health regulation across sectors to ensure national health security. He reaffirmed EPHI’s commitment to providing leadership and support for the effective implementation of the strategy plan through stakeholder collaboration.

Dr. Feyissa Regassa, the International Health Regulation National Focal Point, provided insights into the development of NAPHS, highlighting the progress made and expressing gratitude to partners and sectors for their contributions. Dr. Woubishet Zewde from the Ministry of Agriculture emphasized the need for collaboration among sectors, partners, and stakeholders to ensure the plan’s success.

WHO, along with other organizations, has been instrumental in providing technical and financial support for the implementation of IHR in Ethiopia, including support from the pandemic fund. Dr. Fekadu Adugna, WHO Country Preparedness&IHR (CPI) Officer, reiterated the organization’s dedication to assisting the government in improving the health security of the country.

With 80 participants from government sectors, agencies, and partners, the workshop facilitated robust discussions and collaborations. The final drafts of the strategic (2024-2028) and one-year operational (2024/25) NAPHS, supported by the pandemic fund, are set to be officially launched.

Ethiopia’s Multi-Sectoral National Action Plan for Health Security, with the added support of the Pandemic Fund, exemplifies a concerted effort to strengthen health systems and mitigate the impact of public health emergencies. By prioritizing collaboration and alignment with national priorities, Ethiopia is poised to enhance its resilience and response capabilities in the face of health threats.

