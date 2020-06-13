The National Identification Card issuance process at the Ga Central District has so far been smooth, devoid of any hitch.

Ms Millicent Nyamison, the Senior Coordinating Officer at the Santa Maria School Centre, Ga Central District, told the Ghana News Agency that 50 people had collected their identification cards as at 12 noon on Friday.

The Centre was quiet at the time the GNA visited with no applicant present to collect his or her card, except the two officials at their table.

Ms Nyamison explained that people had been trickling in to the Centre for their cards with many of the applicants being called on phone through the contacts on their forms.

She said the Centre had been relocated to the Standard Foundation School, also within the District, for convenience.

She said she kept to the protocols of sanitizing the hands of applicants and also ensured they wore their nose masks before taking them through the short process of identification and collection.

Ms Nyamison said the process started on Wednesday and would last for a week, after which the mop-up exercise would start alongside the issuance of cards.

She expressed the hope that many more people would come for their cards by the time the exercise ends.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) last week announced that it would issue 3,875,441 printed cards to applicants in 5,635 registration centres in all 16 regions of Ghana concurrently, from Monday, June 8, to Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

The exercise, however, started on June 10 due to some technical problems, Ms Nyamison said.

The nationwide card issuance would enable 11,062,850 Ghanaians to possess Ghana cards.