Ex-Ghana striker, Prince Tagoe, has said Andre Ayew’s leadership qualities could propel the Black Stars to a fifth African Cup of Nations title.

Ayew, 29, was named as the captain of the Black Stars ahead of the 32nd edition of Africa’s prestigious tournament in Egypt, replacing Asamoah Gyan who was eventually made the general captain of the team.

However, Ghana was crashed out of the tournament at the Round of 16 against Tunisia.

And after failing to win the ultimate despite playing in 1992, 2010 and 2015 finals, Tagoe, a former Hearts of Oak striker believes the Swansea City vice-captain has the qualities to lead Ghana to a fifth Africa Cup of Nation glory.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Andre Ayew leads the Black Stars to win a Cup,” the former Ghana Premier League top scorer told Joy FM.

“He is a strong leader and very dedicated. He gives his all whenever he is on the pitch and you can see how he motivates the players as well,” he said.

Ghana is still chasing a fifth Cup of Nation title having already won it in 1963, 1965, 1972 and 1982.