Kumawood actress, Kyeiwaa, known in private life as Rose Mensah aka Akua Ataa, has finally had her white wedding in America.

The veteran actress and Micheal Kissi Asare, a Ghanaian based in the United States, tied the knot in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

First videos from the wedding have already popped up showing the lovely ceremony.

Another video from the wedding has popped up showing the moment Kyeiwaa said her marital vows.

In the video, a glowing Kyeiwaa could be seen with wide smiles as she was handed a microphone to say her vow while the officiating minister started in Twi, Kyeiwaa decided to speak in English rather starting with “My Dear Michael…”

Left with no choice, the minister switched to English and got those present cheering Kyeiwaa as she followed his lead.

Watch video below:

Source: yen.com.gh