A Chinese national who went missing after his car plunged into a dam at Kwawu Esaase in the Kwawu West Municipality of the Eastern Region has been found dead.

The body has been retrieved and deposited at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital mortuary for further investigation and autopsy.

Adom News‘ Akwasi Dwamena reports traditional authorities poured libation before the body was discovered.

The victim was said to be a worker with Akroma Gold Mining Company Ltd as a supervisor for the construction of road networks in the district.

It was in the course of this duty that he reportedly slid off the road and fell into the dam while driving a company car with registration number GT 2680 – 13.

After three hours of search, the company car was retrieved, but the Chinese man was nowhere to be found.