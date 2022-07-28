The Counter Intelligent Unit (CIU) at the Office Of The President Annex has arrested 10 Chinese nationals for engaging in illegal mining (galamsey) in parts of the Kwahu enclave.

They were arrested on Tuesday together with two Ghanaian accomplices.

The team impounded seven excavators and retrieved weapons which were in their possession.

The CIU’s operation was in response to a plea from Kwahu Obomeng Chief, Nana Effah Opinamang, in a letter to the Presidency.

The Operation Commander, Nii Nortey, speaking after the arrest, cautioned both local and foreign illegal miners to halt their operations.

He noted the Akufo-Addo government will not relent on its promise and campaign to fight illegal mining, adding citizens must stop aiding foreign nationals, especially Chinese to engage in illegal mining.

The Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive, Yaw Owusu Addo, commended the unit for the swift action.

“I have been accused of engaging in mining but today I have been vindicated. Mining in itself isn’t illegal. But the way some people go about it, you must get a permit, mine, reclaim the land and plant trees. That’s responsible mining,” he said.

The chief of the area, Nana Effah Openaman, charged the team to frequent the area to help ward off the illegal miners.

