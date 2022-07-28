A member of the Privileges Committee of Parliament has mounted a spirited defense for absentee Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Hon. Eric Opoku maintained that though effort to get to her has failed, Ms. Safo must be given a fair hearing.

His comment comes after the Privileges Committee submitted its report to the House after she failed to appear before them to explain the reason for her absence from Parliament.

Having failed to justify her actions, the Majority members on the Committee want her seat to be declared vacant.

But reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday, Hon. Eric Opoku cautioned against taking hasty decision.

He indicated that, a Minister of State cannot just leave her juicy position and travel abroad without no just cause.

“Whatever Adwoa Safo is going through must be serious so we must take our time and give her a fair hearing,” Hon. Opoku, who is MP for Asunafu South constituency, stressed.

He was convinced President Akufo-Addo, who appointed her Gender Minister, is still keeping her because he is convinced of her excuse for being absent.

“President Akufo-Addo might know something we all don’t know so the media should direct their concerns to him instead of putting pressure on Parliament,” the MP said.

Play attached audio for more