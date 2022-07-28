The majority of members on the Privileges Committee want the seat of Dome-Kwabenya legislator, Sarah Adwoa Safo to be declared vacant.

This is according to copies of the Committee report that has been laid and sighted by JoyNews.

Per the report, Sarah Adwoa Safo has been afforded the opportunity to explain the rationale behind her absence from the House.

However, she has failed to utilise these opportunities afforded as to why she should not lose her seat.

Parliament is yet to deliberate on the matter and take a final decision on the report.

Sarah Adwoa Safo, on July 17, opened up about the ordeal she is facing in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to her, she has become a victim of a sustained political witch-hunt by certain elements in the NPP and in Parliament for their own parochial goals.

Ms Safo expressed shock about how she is being treated differently by people, including members of her party for staying away from official duty in order to attend to personal issues involving her child.

