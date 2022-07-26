It has emerged that embattled Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, is expected to return to Ghana within this week.

This is according to her aide, Nana Dubin Kwapong.

“Within this week, we are going to see her and we will hear from her,” he announced on Accra-based Okay FM.

On October 6, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo extended the leave of absence from office for Miss Safo who doubles as the Gender Minister.

The leave, which she sought for personal reasons, was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021, but the former Procurement Minister could not resume.

Instead, she requested an extension which did not, however, state when she will resume, a situation which has sparked controversies.

Many, who have criticised her for abandoning parliamentary duties, have also accused her of sabotaging government business.

Mr Kwapong explained the MP’s absence was not because she had any issue with anyone but because she had to take care of personal issues as she clearly stated in her leave request.

Whether or not she will be seeking re-election in 2024, the aide noted: “She has not made her plans known yet but I’m confident the constituents appreciate her work and will fully support her if she decides to contest.”