Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has received the backing of the board of directors of the club despite the crusade against him to leave the club.

Having joined the club on a two-year deal from West African Football Academy [WAFA] before the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, Prosper Ogum has communicated his intention to leave the club to the board in a zoom meeting due to his rocky relationship with the management team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Last week, administrative manager, Emmanuel Dasoberi, in an interview, confirmed the coach’s decision to leave the club after less than 10 months in charge.

The confirmation by Mr Dasoberi was denied by the 12-member board of directors in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

On Monday, a meeting was held at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi with the expectation that Nana Yaw Amponsah will be in attendance but he failed to honour the invitation of the board.

Some board members tried to reach the CEO via phone but could not establish contact with him.

Head coach of the side, Prosper Narteh Ogum, was however, in attendance and still maintained that he wants to leave the club due to how he has been treated by the management.

Board Member, Yaw Adu, speaking in an interview reiterated that the head coach explained his reasons why he wants out but was quick to add that they are ready to let the former WAFA gaffer leave the club.

“We invited Nana Yaw Amponsah to the board meeting today but he did not show up,” he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM. “The coach said he is resigning because of what the management has been doing to him over the last few months, that’s what Ogum told us today in the meeting.

“We are yet to hear from the management, we are waiting to hear from them (management) if what the coach said is true. The issues are resolvable and the coach can stay,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will represent the club in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.