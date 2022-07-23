Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, has sent a message by quoting some scriptures from the Bible.

The continuous absence of the MP, who doubles as the Minister of Gender, led to Parliament beginning a process to declare her seat vacant but she was unperturbed.

Taking to her official Facebook page she posted photos taken in her Chartered Flight with the caption:

“You prepare a table before me, in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil. My cup runs over.”

Meanwhile, some social media users have been reacting to her latest post.

Check them out: