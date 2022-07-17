After nearly 24 hours of a highly contested election involving over 6,000 delegates and 45 aspirants from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the NPP has finally elected its new national executives.

The following executives will steer the affairs of the party for the next four years in their quest to ‘break the 8’.

Stephen Ntim- National Chairman, Vice Chairman- Danquah Smith Buttey, Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chairman, Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman, Justin Frimpong Koduah- General Secretary, Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser, Kate Gyamfua-National Women’s Organiser, National Nasara Coordinator- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah, National Youth Organiser-Salam Mohammed Mustafa and Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena.

Here is a graphical representation of some key positions contested and their outcomes:

National Chairman

General Secretary

National Organiser

National Youth Organiser

National Women’s Organiser