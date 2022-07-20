Adwoa Safo’s claim of witch-hunting unfortunate - Majority Leader

The Majority Leader in Parliament has expressed his disappointment in Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, for accusing them of witch-hunting her.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the comments made by Ms. Safo are unfortunate.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP, in a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17, opened up about the ordeal she is facing in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She stated categorically that she has become a victim of a sustained political witch-hunt by certain elements in the NPP and in Parliament for their own parochial goals.

But madam Safo expressed shock about how she is being treated differently by people, including members of her party for staying away from official duty in order to attend to personal issues involving her child.

According to her, during her time as the Deputy Majority Leader in the erstwhile Parliament, she did same for a colleague who was in a similar position.

But the Majority Leader said madam Safo cannot blame them since all attempts to get her have proven futile.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu revealed that he personally has sent several messages to his colleague without any response.