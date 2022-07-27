About fifteen thousand (15,000) jobs have been created at the Accra Digital Centers, Chief Executive Officer, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has revealed.

According to him, their low discount rate has helped startups in the digital eco-system to create more jobs in a short time.

Mr Agyemang made the comment in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He indicated that, the innovation centre, including the mlab and ihub, which was set up by the Ministry of Communications with funding from the World Bank, has so far trained 10,000 youth in different digital training programmes.

The Accra Digital Center CEO said their focus is on startups with IT solutions in the agriculture, education and health sectors.

This move, championed by the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is to ensure these important sectors are digitalised.

Mr Agyemang is convinced Ghana’s unemployment situation can be solved with many graduates exploring the digital space.

He said there are training opportunities at the Ghana Digital Centers for the youth to develop their digital skills.

“We have solution to unemployment in the country; just get yourself into the digital space. You can be your own boss and make billions of dollars,” he charged the youth.