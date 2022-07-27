Last week, research conducted by Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) together with other stakeholders placed the Ghana Police Service atop the category of the most corrupt institution in the country.

The research was christened; Corruption in Ghana, Peoples Experiences and View,’ saw a total of 24 institutions were sampled for the said survey.

The survey aimed to unearth corrupt institutions and provide data that will guide the formulation of policies in arresting the menace.

According to the survey, more than 17.4 million bribes were paid in 2021 with police officers topping the list of officials who take bribes at 53.2%.

Lands Commission officers, prosecutors, judges or magistrates and immigration officers were also found to be in the top three categories of public officials who received the largest cash bribes paid in 2021.

But the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare does not seem satisfied with the findings, not only regarding his outfit but in other areas including methodology among others.

Below is a full statement of his response to the GSS and CHRAJ: