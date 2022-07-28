Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, says he feels free he is no longer a member of the party.

Uncle Allottey, as he is affectionately called, has also revealed he does not want to hear anything about the NDC.

He made these comments during a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of late former President Atta Mills’ demise at the Asomdwee Park on Sunday.

“I am no longer a member of the party, I quit the party as a former regional chair. I am a social commentator now, so I don’t want to hear anything about the NDC but I would love to hear things about Professor Mills. That is why I am here.

“I don’t want to go deep into it (grudges that I have with the party), I am okay now, I feel free not being part of the party,” he told Accra-based Metro TV.

Mr Allotey, who is now a social commentator, was suspended from the NDC in May 2020 for what was described as “persistent anti-party conduct.”

But in March 2021, he dismissed himself from the party with the promise to support President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to accelerate Ghana’s development.

When asked whether he felt sidelined by the party, he stated: “The party can’t sideline me, I am an institution myself, the party can’t sideline me, I sidelined the party. I prefer that. I am very happy not belonging to NDC.”

Below is the video: