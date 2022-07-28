Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC), Bernard Kojo Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, says he feels free he is no longer a member of the party.

Uncle Allottey, as he is affectionately called, has also revealed he does not want to hear anything about the NDC.

He made these comments during a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of late former President Atta Mills’ demise at the Asomdwee Park on Sunday.

“I am no longer a member of the party, I quit the party as a former regional chair. I am a social commentator now, so I don’t want to hear anything about the NDC but I would love to hear things about Professor Mills. That is why I am here.

“I don’t want to go deep into it (grudges that I have with the party), I am okay now, I feel free not being part of the party,” he told Accra-based Metro TV.

Mr Allotey, who is now a social commentator, was suspended from the NDC in May 2020 for what was described as “persistent anti-party conduct.”

But in March 2021, he dismissed himself from the party with the promise to support President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to accelerate Ghana’s development.

When asked whether he felt sidelined by the party, he stated: “The party can’t sideline me, I am an institution myself, the party can’t sideline me, I sidelined the party. I prefer that. I am very happy not belonging to NDC.”

Below is the video:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR