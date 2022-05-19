Nkuguasa Cocoa Research Institute in the Assin North Constituency in the Central region has been abandoned.

This is due to a misunderstanding among the chiefs in the community over royalties.

A cocoa farmer in the area, Kwabena Ofori confirmed this on Adom FM’s Bayi W’ano segment on the morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

He said over 30 bags of cocoa beans have been left to rot due to litigation on the land.

Mr. Ofori said a portion of the land acquired for the One District One Factory (1D1F) project in the community has also been affected.

