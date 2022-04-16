Your number one media stations in Ghana, Adom FM and Adom TV are currently treating patrons who have thronged the Mpraeso palace with an entertaining street show dubbed Adom Mega Street Bash.

So far emerging artistes such as Kwaku Sampson and Kwame Nkansah have been given the opportunity to showcase their talent to the mammoth numbers increasing by time into the night.





Meanwhile, other talented dancers have also been given the green light to entertain the crowd with their ‘crazy’ moves.

This isn’t the first time Adom FM/TV will tune the notch a little higher to give patrons a show that will forever linger in their memories.

In fact, the crowd keeps increasing in size and magnitude at the back, left, right and front of the podium.

Kuami Eugene and many ace musicians such as Eno Barony, Yaw Berk, Nautyca among other surprise acts are expected to grace the Adom Mega Street Bash 2022.

So far, Adom FM presenters Black I, Don Itchy and OPD are steering the show to its ultimate climax.

Heavy security at the Adom Mega Street Bash 2022

