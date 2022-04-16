Team Obo has been adjudged winners in the 5th edition of Asempa FM’s annual football tournament that came off at the Atibie Methodist Park after an intense marathon penalty shootout.

Obo won after securing a win for the 14-15 penalty shootout, additionally, the game ended on a fulltime 1:1 draw.

Meanwhile, Obo, after their win, secured GHC 3,000, two Cartons of Dubai Energy Drink, one carton of Fizzy Carbonated Soft Drink plus 20 medals (18 for players and two for officials).

The 2nd place, Obomeng, got GHC 1,000, one carton of Dubai Energy Drink, one carton of Fizzy Carbonated Soft Drink plus 20 medals (18 for players and two for officials).

The tournament, stemmed from notable towns in the region: Mpraeso, Obomeng, Kotoso, Adawso, Kwawu Tafo, Atibie, Bepong, Asakraka, Nkwatia, Bepong and Obo.

The Obomeng goalkeeper, Joel Amoako, was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament winning cash, medal and branded souvenirs from NLA’s 590 mobile.

Emmanuel Inkoom of the Obo team won the Best Player of the Tournament taking home cash, medal and branded souvenirs from NLA’s 590 mobile.

The Top Scorer of the Tournament was Antwi Emmanuel, who also received a cash prize, medal and branded souvenirs from NLA’s 590 mobile.

The Best Coach Honourary went to Henry Daniels. He took home some souvenirs from Franko Trading Enterprise.

Check out more photos from the event below:

Aside the football games, there were other side attractions like playing cards that also came about with its own special rewards

Team Obo celebrates their victory

