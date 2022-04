The 5th edition of Asempa FM’s annual football tournament is currently ongoing at the Atibie Methodist Park.

The tournament has teams stemmed from notable towns in the region, who are battling hard for the cup this year.

Among the teams are Mpraeso, Obomeng, Kotoso, Adawso, Kwawu Tafo, Atibie, Bepong, Adawso, Asakraka, Nkwatia, Bepong and Obo.

ASEMPA KWAHU EASTER GAMES DRAW.



GROUP STAGE



MPRAESO vs OBOMENG



KOTOSO vs ADAWSO



KWAHU TAFO vs MPRAESO



ATIBIE vs KOTOSO



OBOMENG vs BEPONG



ADAWSO vs ASAKRAKA



KWAHU TAFO vs NKWATIA



ATIBIE vs OBO



BEPONG vs NKWATIA



ASAKRAKA vs OBO — Asempa 94.7FM (@Asempa947_FM) April 13, 2022

Check out some photos from the event ongoing: