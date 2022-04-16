The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has been spotted at the ongoing Kwawu Easter Festival atop the popular mountain.

The man in command of the police service was making a routine check to inspect how the security force has been in check as many celebrate the comeback of the festival that gathers mammoth numbers annually.

After speaking to a khebab seller, the IGP took off to check out other places of attraction as the cold night lingers on.

Meanwhile, Adomonline.com was just in time to capture the one-in-time moment as the Ghana police head checks his list with regards to the festival that has many gathered in their numbers.

Meanwhile, the Adom Mega Bash is currently underway at the Mpraeso Palace. Kuami Eugene is expected to grace the occasion as the headline artiste.

