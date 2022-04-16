Amina Muaddi, the lady who is alleged to be at the center of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s break up, has broken her silence on the matter.

Social media was awash with rumours that American musician and business mogul, Rihanna, has split from her boyfriend and baby daddy, ASAP Rocky.

The relationship of the two, who are expecting a child in the coming weeks, has allegedly hit the rocks after it was rumoured that ASAP had cheated on her with Paris fashion designer, Amina Muaddi.

The lady took to Twitter to debunk the rumours.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Mauddi said.

“I initially assumed that this fake gossip -fabricated with such malicious intent- would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24hrs, I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is quick to speak on the topic regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits.”

“Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore, I have to speak up.”

“While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business. I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend,” Maudi finished.

The rumor appears to have taken off after Louis Pisano’s tweet went viral.

Not long after Muaddi addressed the rumors, Pisano posted a response of his own about what he called “a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received.” Apologizing for the “unnecessary drama,” he wrote, “I’d like to formally apologize to all parties involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets.” Here’s hoping that’s the end of that.

This is not the first time Pisano has been at the center of celebrity drama. In November, 2021, Pisano shared allegations that designer Daniel Lee was fired from Bottega Veneta after calling someone a racial slur.

Pisano tweeted that the information came from a “reliable source” that is “INCREDIBLY close to the matter.” However, Kering group, which manages Bottega Venata, responded to Pisano’s tweet and denied the allegations.