Traditional leaders at Achiase in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti Region say they will be forced to face-off with illegal miners if the government does not step in to stop the destruction of land in the area.

Illegal mining in the river Anuru and wetlands in the area has devastated farmlands and threatened livelihoods there.

The miners say they have authorisation from the Minerals Commission but the commission tells Luv News the firm has no operating license to mine in the area.

