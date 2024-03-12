A 30-year-old man, Tei Mantey has drowned while attempting to cross the Pra River.

According to reports, the deceased was using an abandoned bridge on the river when it caved-in leading to his untimely death.

This unfortunate incident occurred at Adansi Nsese in the Bosome Freho district in the Ashanti region.

Some residents who spoke to Adom news correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo said the bridge has been uncompleted bridge had been abandoned for the past seven years.

The Assemblyman for Nsese electoral area, Martin Kwabutey said the bridge poses a threat to school children who use it on daily basis.