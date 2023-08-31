The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that its National Council will constitute an electoral college to break the tie between the presidential aspirants that placed fifth in the super delegates conference.

Francis Addai Nimoh and Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko both tied for fifth place during the election on Saturday which was expected to produce only five aspirants.

In a press release, the NPP stated that the decision was taken in accordance with Article 10 (3) (1) and 18 of the party’s constitution after a meeting held on Wednesday.

The election comes off on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The party will seek the help of the Electoral Commission, with supervision from the Presidential Elections Committee of the party, to organise the run-off which will decide the final candidate joining the top four on November 4 for the primaries.

“By this decision, the National Council, which is the second highest decision-making body of the party has varied Regulation 25 of the revised guidelines published by the Presidential Elections Committee on the conduct of the Special Electoral College election in respect of the procedure for breaking a tie for the 5th placed candidates.”

“The National Council also overruled Regulation 27 of the published guidelines which barred government appointees and party executives/delegates from acting as polling agents for any aspiring presidential candidate,” parts of the statement read.

As such, the party noted that the candidates are entitled to appoint any member of the party to serve as their polling agent in the upcoming elections.

