The funeral rites of John Alex Hamah, the father of Victoria Hamah, an appointee in the erstwhile Mahama administration, have been scheduled for Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Mr Hamah died on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Tema General Hospital, after a short illness.

The pre-burial service and filing past will take place from 7: 00 am to 8: 00 am at the Saint Paul’s Methodist Cathedral, Community One, Tema.

He will later be interred at the Agona Nyakrom Methodist Cemetery.

A thanksgiving service will be held in his honour at the Saint Paul’s Methodist Cathedral on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

He was a veteran Trade Unionist and author with three books to his credit.

Mr John Hamah and his daughter Victoria.

His books are Farewell Africa- Life and Death of Nkrumah, Too Young to Die – My Ordeal in Nsawam Condemned Cell and Dynamics of African Tyranny – A theory of the One-Party State.

He was also a recipient of two prestigious awards from the Trade Union Congress.

He was survived by a wife and five children.

Notably among them is Madam Victoria Hamah, who is a former Deputy Communications Minister and brother, Lord Hamah.

