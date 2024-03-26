Women’s rights advocate and former Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Victoria Hamah, has described love as a scam.

Taking to Facebook, she expressed her unconventional view that love is a deceitful concept, asserting that health and financial stability hold greater significance in life.

Her declaration, “Love is a Scam! The only things that are real in this life are Health and Money,” sparked debates and discussions online, although the exact catalyst for her post remains unclear.

This perspective is a departure from her previous stance in January, where she cautioned women against embracing the “superwoman” archetype.

In her earlier remarks, she argued that aspiring to be a superwoman diminishes femininity and essentially transforms women into men.

As the founder of the Progressive Organisation for Women Advancement (POWA), Ms. Hamah has been at the forefront advocating for women’s empowerment.

Her organization has been instrumental in promoting gender equality and challenging societal norms that limit women’s opportunities.

