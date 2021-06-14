A former Deputy Communications Minister under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Victoria Hamah, has lost her father.

Madam Hamah took to her Facebook page to announce the demise of her dad who she identified as John Alex Hamah.

However, the cause of death is not immediately known.

Announcing the news, Miss Hamah posted a lovely photo with the deceased as she pens a heartfelt message in his honour.

Victoria Hamah with her dad, Alex Hamah

She wrote: Rest Well in Samadhi John Alex Hamah, my dearest Father that I am very Proud of. May our Great Gurus; Sri Sathya Sai Baba, Swami Krishnan and Saraswati, Swami Ghanan and Saraswati Foundation, Swami Sathyan and Saraswati and Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami guide your kind Soul into Samadhi.

Love you always and profound Gratitude for giving me the uncommon gift of Spiritual Enlightenment.

Her post, which has left many hearts broken, has generated commiseration messages and prayers to the family.