Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, was arrested together with his driver for having fitted strobe lights and siren on his private vehicle.

In a Facebook post on February 2, the Police Service noted that it had sighted a video where the head pastor’s driver, Eric Kofi Agyeman was captured in a Toyota Landcruiser with strong lights and siren on the road.

Following a review of the video footage as part of police investigations, both the driver and Bishop Obinim; who is the owner of the vehicle with registration number GR 5150-221, were arrested.

According to the Police, their action contravenes road traffic regulations 74 (1) of Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

The two were put before the Akropong Magistrate Court today, Wednesday and were fined to pay an amount of ¢1,200.

“Further, the court ordered them to remove all unapproved strobe lights and sirens on the vehicle. Under the supervision of the Police, the strobe lights and sirens were removed and same retained by the Police,” the Service’s report added.

Meanwhile, the Police have entreated both private and commercial drivers to “stop fixing strobe lights and sirens which they are not entitled to on their vehicles.”

Persons found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law, the Service assured.

Below is the Police post on Facebook: