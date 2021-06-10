Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has joined the rest of the world to mourn televangelist, TB Joshua.

The man of God, during a church service, took some minutes to extend his condolences to the bereaved family.

Bishop Obinim spoke highly of TB Joshua whose death shook the foundation of the world on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

In a video posted on social media, Obinim dressed in a suit, stood on his pulpit with one other man believed to be his junior pastor and interpreter beside him.

Delivering his condolence message, Bishop Obinim made some mistakes which is difficult to ignore.

He said “I’m here to wish Synagogue Church of All Nation members and TB Joshua wife and the family. In fact IGWC, Angel Obinim’s church we’re here to condolences you [sic].”

The rib-cracking video has since gone viral amid trolls due to how the self-acclaimed angel expressed himself in the Queen’s language.

Watch the video attached for more: