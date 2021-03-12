Founder of the International Gods Way Church, ‘Angel’ Daniel Obinim, has recounted his numerous spiritual visits to the world Bank to steal money.

Obinim who has always bragged about his spiritual escapades including appearing in the dreams others, in his latest claim, said he flies across the globe while people are asleep.

He said in one of such spiritual strolls across the globe at night, he visited the world bank in Switzerland.

Upon his arrival, Obinim said he entered one of the bank’s safes and to his amazement, there was a lot of money stashed in there.

Angel Obinim said he packed and bolted with several currencies kept in the safe without security identifying that anyone had come into the building.

His narration was met with shouts from church members who were probably impressed by their Pastor’s heroics and confidence used in stealing money.

Watch video of his narration below: