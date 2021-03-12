Two goals from Harry Kane fired Tottenham to a comfortable 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in their Europa League last-16 first-leg tie.

After a frantic first minute which saw Zagreb’s Mislav Orsic tamely strike his one-on-one effort straight at Hugo Lloris, Spurs took control of the first half early on.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. Erik Lamela drove into the box and saw his clever shot off the outside of his right boot bounce off the woodwork into the path of Kane to tap in his 25th goal of the season.

Bruno Petković had a curled side-footed effort comfortably saved by Lloris six minutes later, but Spurs went into the break relatively untroubled as Heung-Min Son and Serge Aurier continued to cause the Croatian champions problems down the flanks.

The second half saw Spurs dominate possession and they eventually got their second through Kane on just his fourth European start this season.

Aurier’s first-time cross on the volley was miskicked by former Cardiff City defender Kevin Theophile-Catherine into the feet of the England striker, who buried his eighth European goal of the season.

Substitute Gareth Bale poked wide in injury-time, but it finished as a straightforward night for Spurs, who take their comfortable lead into the second leg on March 18.