A middle-aged man, suspected to be a homosexual, has been handed over to the police at Adentan.

The suspect, Patrick Jobe Asramah, was apprehended by some men in the area on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Suspect Patrick Asramah

The leader of the group, Ibrahim Bawah, in an interview on Adom News, said they spotted the young man dressed as a woman at Oyariga Ghana Flag.

But upon interrogation, he said the suspect could not give any tangible reason.

Some clothes of suspect, Patrick Asramah

After probing further and realising that the suspect is gay who was waiting for another gay partner for a sexual encounter, he caused his arrest.

“He told us that was what he does for a living. He said his gay partner gives him between GH¢1,000 to GH¢1,500 a day,” he recounted.

Suspect, Patrick Asramah

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in police custody pending investigations.