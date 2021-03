A video of Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, has surfaced on Instagram in which she put her body on display as she rested in a luxurious Hyundai car.

The video has the light-skinned actress seated behind the steering wheel of the vehicle.

READ ALSO:

Accompanying the video is a message from her, checking on her followers before she poked fun at herself, saying she looks like a Korean.

Find the post below: