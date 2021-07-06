Actress and key convener for the #FixTheCountry campaign, Efia Odo, has left many fans begging for answers after announcing a break.

Though it is unclear if the break has got to do with the ongoing #FixTheCountry crusade, she said her mental health is at stake.

She explained her love for humanity and Ghana has turned her into a political person, something she admits she is not.

Taking to her Instagram page to announce the development, she noted things are too heavy for her right now.

Her announcement comes a few weeks after she was arrested together with about 10 other campaigners after they pitched camp in front of the law court complex holding placards.

Read her full post below: