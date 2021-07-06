The National Democractic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, held a demonstration dubbed: ‘March for Justice’ in protest of what they say is injustice in Ghana under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The protest, under the auspices of the NDC Youth Wing, started from the Accra Mall through some principal streets of Accra.

Wearing red and black, some of the protesters held placards with various inscriptions including, “Akufo-Addo, you are a dictator”, “Kum Yen Preko”, “We feel your silence Akufo-Addo and Bawumia”, “Ghanaian lives matter”, “Ahmed Suale deserved to live”, “No justice for the dead” and “no peace, #WeAreAllKaaka”, among others.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Nana Boakye said the NDC’s protest is “ill-intent.”

“I don’t see the need for this demonstration; it was one of the most useless demonstrations the NDC has held,” he stressed.

The NPP National Youth Organiser claimed most of the issues raised like the death of social media activist, Kaaka are not politically motivated to warrant a demonstration.

This notwithstanding, Mr Boakye commended the NDC executives for the keep fit to keep body and soul together.