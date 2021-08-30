A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed worry about the attacks on the popular architect, Sir David Adjaye.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said claims that the government awarded design contracts under Agenda 111 hospital projects to the architectural and design firm, Adjaye Associates is false.

This comes after the Ghana Institute of Architects accused the government of sidestepping laid down procedures to award the contract.

They argue that there was no open call for bids from other members of the Institute.

But, Gabby Otchere-Darko has debunked the accusations, saying the government followed due process in awarding the contracts.

He posted the following on his Facebook timeline:

David Adjaye’s Adjaye Associates was just one of such reputable firms used. His specific design job was to come out with a standard design for a district hospital. He has delivered a world-class standard design and at $17 million per hospital. A district hospital normally costs between $30-35 million, built and fitted. So the ones under Agenda 111 is essentially: “Buy 1 Get 1 Free!

Sadly, we have chosen not to celebrate the fact that we are getting over 5 million people in 101 districts to be served with 101 hospitals at a price that would have provided about 50 hospitals serving 50% fewer. Sir David only designed one standard district hospital! His job is not to build them!” he wrote on Facebook.

Below is his post on Facebook: