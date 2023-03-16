The maiden edition of the Africa Outstanding Women Awards (AOWA) ended on a high note in Cote d’Ivoire a few days ago.

It drew patrons from far and near, going into the country’s event books as one of the well-attended and organized events in recent years.

The close to 200 sitting-capacity auditorium of the Capitol Hotel was jam-packed; and according to the staff of the Cocodi-based hospitality outfit, it was one of their best attendances in recent times.

According to the president of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the event, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Cote d’Ivoire awards gala has served as a launch pad to go global.

It was Ivorian Mrs Chantel Fanny, who picked the flagship award -Africa Outstanding Woman Of The Year 2023, while Sarfoa Asamoah was adjudged beauty queen of the year.

The Africa Outstanding woman (Advocate) went to Dr Hannah Lisa-Tetteh with Nigerian

Adora Hack, picking the Technical and Engineering prize.

The young entrepreneur’s honours went to Louisa Akosua Agyeman Ababio, while

Dr Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane from Ghana took home the prize in the health category.

The NGO category saw Joyce Konadu Idun reigning supreme, while Maman Dicko Sy was adjudged the best in Agribusiness.

Another Nigrian Irene Sewaholic picked the outstanding woman, with Aba Wils receiving the innovation and invention honours.

Liberia’s Grace H. Weah won the outstanding woman in sports award, while Alice Frimpong Sarkodie was adjudged the outstanding woman in education.

Check out other awardees from the ceremony below:

NETWORK

Nurse on the move

ENTREPRENEUR

Sefora Kodjo

MEDIA

Puseletso Petersen

MODEL

Zabelo Hlabisa

MINING

Angela List

FILM

Kadhy Toure

MUSIC

Natasha Beckley

POLITICS

Hon Namayanja Rose