Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been called up to the Sweden squad at the age of 41 for their European Championship qualifiers, a year after his last cap.

Sweden will face Belgium and Azerbaijan later this month.

The AC Milan forward has been sidelined for much of the season because of a knee injury.

He quit international football after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Boss Janne Andersson said he doesn’t see Ibrahimovic “as a starter” but that it will offer his side more “substitution possibilities”.

Ibrahimovic, who has made three appearances from the bench for AC Milan this season, last featured for his country against Poland in their World Cup qualification play-off loss in 2022.

The former Manchester United and Paris St-Germain striker is Sweden’s all-time top scorer, with 62 goals in 121 matches.