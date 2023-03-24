The young girl who starred in an advert over a decade ago has grown into a stunning young lady.
The young lady is the daughter of renowned actor Majid Michel, and she looks like her father more than ever as she continues to grow.
The once-tiny girl captured the hearts of viewers in Ghana with her infectious energy and heartwarming performance.
She has now transformed into a tall, elegant young lady with striking features and graceful poise. She featured in the beautiful family-oriented advert with her mother, Majid’s wife, Virna Michel.
