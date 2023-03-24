Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has opined that Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the Black Stars, has got a lot of work to do despite the team’s win.

His comment follows Ghana’s performance against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

The Black Stars recorded a 1-0 win against the Palancas Negras of Angola with Antoine Semenyo’s late strike.

However, according to the former Aston Villa player, the performance of the team must improve despite the hard-fought win.

READ ALSO

“It is good the team won for the supporters who came in their numbers. The most important thing is that we have gained three points but there is more work to be done by the coach,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

He, however, revealed this will take some time because it is their first game under a new manager and after the world cup.

“These things take time. This is our first game after the World Cup. The team needs time because there are youngsters in the team who need to learn more,” he added.

The Black Stars who are seeking to make their 10th Afcon appearance now sit top of Group E with 7 points after three games.

Ghana will travel to Luanda for the reverse leg in the matchday four games on Monday, March 27.

The game will be played at the Estádio 11 de Novembro with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

The Black Stars are seeking to end the country’s 41 years Afcon trophy drought.