Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, has jumped to defend Inaki Williams who is struggling to score goals for the national team.

The 29-year-old, having featured seven times for the Black Stars, is yet to find the back of the net for the team.

The Athletic Bilbao forward failed to find the back of the net against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers in the matchday three games.

However, Hughton says the work rate of the striker must not go unnoticed but added that he will eventually score.

“It’s very much part and parcel of the game. What we know about Inaki is that he is a very good player, playing in a good team in a good league. I think with somebody like Inaki it’s not all about goals. He plays consistently for his team. But I think it’s his contribution in the game; he is a player that makes a lot of runs,” he said in a conversation with the GFA Media.

“He stretches the play a bit and sometimes it benefits other players. So I think as regards his goal scoring with us and the Black Stars, it will come but sometimes it doesn’t come as quick as what you want. What is more important for us is his contribution to the game and for the team that is the most important thing.”