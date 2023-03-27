The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Untegration, Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, welcomed the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris to Ghana on Sunday, March 26 2023.

The outspoken Ghanaian politician looked regal in a white long-sleeve shirt with a knee-level kente skirt.

The 60-year-old looked elegant in a yellow turban that matched her designer sandals. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey completed her look with mild makeup and stylish sunglasses.

Vice President Kamala Harris smiled beautifully and placed her hand on her heart as the dancers dressed in stunning kente ensembles and accessories traditionally greeted her.

The 58-year-old wore a classy pants suit, white shirt, and black shoes.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a white shirt, and Vice President Kamala Harris stuns in corporate wear. Source: @apnews

Kamala Harris’ weeklong Visit to Africa intended to deepen U.S. relationships amid global competition over the continent’s future.

She revealed that, “we are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent.

“What an honor it is to be here in Ghana and on the continent of Africa. I’m very excited about the future of Africa.”