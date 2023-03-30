Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, is predicting a 70 percent votes for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership elections.

He said though all those vying for the position are qualified, the Vice President is better placed to retain the NPP in power.

Ahead of a crucial election in 2024, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said they need a candidate who can win votes from the opposition strongholds.

As a political strategist, he is certain Dr Bawumia is the arrow figure who can penetrate the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general election.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh claims the opposition party is moving heaven on earth to ensure Dr Bawumia does not win the flagbearership election due to the threat he poses to their electoral fortunes.

“Why is the NDC calling for a particular candidate and not Dr Bawumia? The NDC don’t want Dr Bawumia because they know the harm he will cause to them,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Already, the Majority Chief Whip said majority of NPP MPs have thrown massive support for the Vice President.

“I can feel the victory coming; the man is going to win so I urged delegates to be resolute and focus on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. He will hold the flag of leadership of our party and he will take us to the promised land,” Mr Annoh-Dompreh said.